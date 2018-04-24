JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13,900 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,900 per dollar on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.62 percent or 86 points to Rp13,889 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index slumped by 1.25 percent or 78.51 points to 6,229.64 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 254 stocks were down, 125 were up and 108 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI) and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR).(WAH)