BI Holds Its Benchmark Interest Rate at 5.25%

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to hold its 7-days reverse repo rate at 5.25 percent after a Board of Governors meeting on July 18-19, 2018.



"While maintaining the Deposit Facility (DF) and Lending Facility (LF) rates at 4.50% and 6.00% respectively," said Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo in a press conference on Thursday.

According to the central bank, the policy is consistent with efforts to maintain domestic financial market attractiveness against a backdrop of pervasive uncertainty blighting the global financial markets. Furthermore, the macroprudential policy easing measures are able to increase liquidity management flexibility as well as banking intermediation for economic growth."We want to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability," he added.BI is also committed to strengthen coordination with the government and other related authorities to maintain stability and implementation of structural reform to reduce current account deficit. It is also ready to monitor the global and domestic economic developments and outlook in order to strengthen policy mix response in maintaining domestic financial market attractiveness."It is intended to reduce current account deficit," he stated.(WAH)