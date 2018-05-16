JISDOR Depreciates 74 Points

En
Govt Mulls Policies to Monitor ISIS Returnees

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    16 Mei 2018 16:59 WIB
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Yudhi Mahatma)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.53 percent or 74 points to Rp14,094 per dollar on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.43 percent or 60 points to Rp14,097 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.06 percent or 2.25 points to 5,841.46 in today's trading session.

According to RTI infokom, today's transaction volume was 10.31 billion shares worth 10.53 trillion rupiah.

In addition, as many as 153 stocks were up, 214 were down and 122 were unchanged.



(WAH)

