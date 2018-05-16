JISDOR Depreciates 74 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.53 percent or 74 points to Rp14,094 per dollar on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.43 percent or 60 points to Rp14,097 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.06 percent or 2.25 points to 5,841.46 on Wedneesday, May 16, 2018.
The Finance Ministry strongly believes the government budget deficit will reach below 2.19 percent in the end of 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.04 points to 5,838.12 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.62 billion in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.16 percent or 9.68 points to 5947.16 on Monday, May 14, 2018.
