EU Delivers Stark Warning to US over Auto Tariffs

Washington: The EU has warned Washington that a threat to slap Europe with major auto tariffs could inflict serious damage to the US economy and would prompt strong retaliation.
The admonishment, written in a letter to US authorities dated Friday, came as US President Donald Trump said Europe is "possibly as bad as China" on trade in one of his biggest provocations to his country's longtime transatlantic allies.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.9 percent or 52.47 points to 5,746.77 on Monday, July 2, 2018.
Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.59 percent in June 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) said Monday. …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) appreciated by 0.12 percent or 7.17 points to 5,806.4 before break on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.33 percent or 131.92 points to 5,799.237 per dollar on Friday, June 29, 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent after a Board of Governors meeting on…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.95 percent or 53.56 points to 5,720.88 before break on Friday.
China has announced sectors of the economy where it will ease foreign investment rules, with leaders stepping up efforts to portra…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped 2.08 percent or 120.23 points to 5,667.32 on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.64 percent or 94.69 points to 5,692.87 before break on Thursday.