JCI Drops 71.91 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.16 percent or 71.91 points to 6,157.1 on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.35 percent or 13.69 points to 1,003.66 before the close.



According to RTI Infokom, as many as 262 stocks were down, 113 were up and 106 were unchanged.



Some of the top losers were PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk (BUDI), PT Golden Plantation Tbk (GOLL) and PT Dyandra Media International Tbk (DYAN).



Some of the gainers were PT Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk (BBRM), PT Magna Investama Mandiri Tbk (MGNA) and PT Bukit Darmo Property Tbk (BKDP).



Moreover, today's transaction volume was 8.6 billion shares worth 6.53 trillion rupiahs.

(WAH)