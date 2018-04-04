JCI Drops 71.91 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.16 percent or 71.91 points to 6,157.1 on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.35 percent or 13.69 points to 1,003.66 before the close.
According to RTI Infokom, as many as 262 stocks were down, 113 were up and 106 were unchanged.
Some of the top losers were PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk (BUDI), PT Golden Plantation Tbk (GOLL) and PT Dyandra Media International Tbk (DYAN).
Some of the gainers were PT Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk (BBRM), PT Magna Investama Mandiri Tbk (MGNA) and PT Bukit Darmo Property Tbk (BKDP).
Moreover, today's transaction volume was 8.6 billion shares worth 6.53 trillion rupiahs.
(WAH)
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
China unveiled plans Wednesday to hit major US exports worth $50 billion such as soybeans, cars and small airplanes with retaliato…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.03 percent or 1.86 points to 6,320.87 before break on Wednesday.
The United States has published a list of $50 billion in Chinese imports set to be hit by US tariffs, prompting Beijing to promise…
Asian stocks dropped sharply at the open Tuesday, following Wall Street lower as fears of a trade war between the United States an…
The United States on Monday blasted as 'unfair' Chinese tariffs imposed on 128 US imports worth USD3 billion.
The Jakarta composite index (IHSG) closed 0.83 percent higher on Monday on investors buying share selectively .
Tokyo stocks led Asian markets higher on Monday, shrugging off disappointing business confidence data to climb slightly higher in …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent or 48.15 points to 6188.99 on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.51 percent or 31.18 points to 6109.66 before break on Thursday.
Most Asian stocks extended their selling on Thursday as a volatile week draws to an early close in many markets.