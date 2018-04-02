En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jakarta Index Closes Higher after Investor Buying Share

   •    02 April 2018 18:35 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
Jakarta Index Closes Higher after Investor Buying Share
he Jakarta composite index (IHSG) closed 0.83 percent higher (Photo: Antara).

Jakarta: The Jakarta composite index (IHSG) closed 0.83 percent higher on Monday on investors buying share selectively .
 
The index of the Indonesian Stock Exchange (BEI) rose 51.58 points to 6,240.57 points  with the index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) up 1.35 percent to 1,019.20 points.
 
Analyst of Kresna Sekuritas William Mamudi in Jakarta said some investors began to buy shares selectively pushing IHSG higher.
 
"The market players bought shares having good fundamentals, William said. However, the positive trend is only for short term amid limited new
positive sentiments," he said.
 
The frequency of trade on Monday was 360,673 transactions  with 13.262 billion shares worth Rp38.849 trillion changing hand. Gainers outnumbered decliners by 213 to 157  with 114 other shares unchanged in value.
 
Regional markets including Nikkei and Shanghai recorded a decline in index but an increase was recorded by Straits Times. (Antara)


(FJR)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0837 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv