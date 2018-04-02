Jakarta Index Closes Higher after Investor Buying Share

Jakarta: The Jakarta composite index (IHSG) closed 0.83 percent higher on Monday on investors buying share selectively .



The index of the Indonesian Stock Exchange (BEI) rose 51.58 points to 6,240.57 points with the index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) up 1.35 percent to 1,019.20 points.



Analyst of Kresna Sekuritas William Mamudi in Jakarta said some investors began to buy shares selectively pushing IHSG higher.



"The market players bought shares having good fundamentals, William said. However, the positive trend is only for short term amid limited new

positive sentiments," he said.



The frequency of trade on Monday was 360,673 transactions with 13.262 billion shares worth Rp38.849 trillion changing hand. Gainers outnumbered decliners by 213 to 157 with 114 other shares unchanged in value.



Regional markets including Nikkei and Shanghai recorded a decline in index but an increase was recorded by Straits Times. (Antara)





