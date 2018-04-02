Jakarta Index Closes Higher after Investor Buying Share

Jakarta: The Jakarta composite index (IHSG) closed 0.83 percent higher on Monday on investors buying share selectively .
The index of the Indonesian Stock Exchange (BEI) rose 51.58 points to 6,240.57 points with the index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) up 1.35 percent to 1,019.20 points.
Analyst of Kresna Sekuritas William Mamudi in Jakarta said some investors began to buy shares selectively pushing IHSG higher.
"The market players bought shares having good fundamentals, William said. However, the positive trend is only for short term amid limited new
positive sentiments," he said.
The frequency of trade on Monday was 360,673 transactions with 13.262 billion shares worth Rp38.849 trillion changing hand. Gainers outnumbered decliners by 213 to 157 with 114 other shares unchanged in value.
Regional markets including Nikkei and Shanghai recorded a decline in index but an increase was recorded by Straits Times. (Antara)
(FJR)
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.18 points to 6209,35 on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.55 percent or 33.82 points to 6233.99 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.17 percent or 10.53 points to 6,200.17 on Monday, March 26, 2018.
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with the yen staying high against the dollar amid fears of a global trade war.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.69 percent or 43.38 points to 6,210.7 on Friday, March 23, 2018.
The jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.93 percent or 58.76 points to 6,254.07 on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Most Asia markets rose on Thursday and the dollar extended losses after the Federal Reserve stuck to its target for interest rate …
The Jakarta Commposite Index (JCI) surged by 1.11 percent or 69.25 points to 6,312.83 on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.73 percent or 46 points to 6,243.58 on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.11 percent or 69.87 points to 6,219.71 before break on Tuesday.
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Tokyo stocks led Asian markets higher on Monday, shrugging off disappointing business confidence data to climb slightly higher in …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent or 48.15 points to 6188.99 on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.51 percent or 31.18 points to 6109.66 before break on Thursday.
Most Asian stocks extended their selling on Thursday as a volatile week draws to an early close in many markets.
The House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs has greenlighted Perry Warjyo to become the next Bank Indo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged regional leaders to develop investment acceleration task forces.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.27 percent or 37 points to Rp13,745 per dollar on Wednesday, Marc…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 68.51 points to 6140.84 on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
The House of Representatives Commission XI has summoned Bank Indonesia governor candidate Perry Warjiyo to participate in a fit an…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.18 points to 6209,35 on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.