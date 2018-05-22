China to Cut Auto Tariffs on July 1 as Trade Tensions Ease

Beijing: China announced Tuesday that it would cut tariffs on auto imports from July 1, the latest sign of a thaw in trade frictions with the United States.
Beijing has announced a flurry of liberalisations and reforms since coming under fire from the Trump administration and some European politicians for its protectionist policies.
Struggling Japanese conglomerate Toshiba said Tuesday it had bounced back into the black after a disastrous year and will avoid a …
Japan Airlines (JAL) on Monday announced plans to launch a budget airline, hoping to take advantage of an expected expansion in th…
US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singap…
The plane that flew Kim Jong Un to China this week is officially known as "Chammae-1", or Goshawk-1, after the national …
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp14,178 per dollar on Tuesday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 17.27 points to 5751.12 on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.24 percent or 77.02 points to 5,810.88 before break on Tuesday.
The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to allow 100 percent ownership and visa incentives to foreigners, in a bid to attract…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.49 percent or 69 points to Rp14,176 per dollar on Monday, May 21,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.86 percent or 49.46 points to 5733.85 on Monday, May 21, 2018.
The state-owened electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) has prepared various measures to deliver stronger business…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on monday visited West Sumatra province to inaugurate Minangkabau Express airport rail li…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.72 percent or 41.73 points to 5741.58 befoore break on Monday.