New Zealand halts New Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration

Wellington: New Zealand is halting all new offshore oil and gas exploration to become a global leader in the fight against climate change, the centre-left government said Thursday, but opponents accused it of 'economic vandalism'.
"(We are) taking an important step to address climate change and create a clean, green and sustainable future for New Zealand," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
The oil and gas industry in New Zealand generates about NZD2.5 billion a year (USD1.8 billion), including NZD1.5 billion in exports, and employs about 11,000 people.
Ardern said existing drilling and exploration permits would not be affected, meaning no existing jobs would be lost.
She said there would also be limited new on-shore permits around the North Island's Taranaki region, where most of New Zealand industry is concentrated.
"We're striking the right balance for New Zealand -- we're protecting existing industry and protecting future generations from climate change," she said.
The move by New Zealand comes two weeks after the Netherlands announced plans to rapidly cut production at -- and eventually close -- Europe's biggest gas field as it too seeks to its slash fossil fuel use.
Ardern campaigned heavily on environmental issues when she won a general election last year and is in a three-way coalition government that includes the Greens.
She said she saw the impact of climate change first-hand last month when she visited the cyclone-ravaged Pacific island nations of Samoa and Tonga.
This, she said, underscored the fact that climate change was real and New Zealand needed to be at the forefront of efforts to address it.
"We've been a world leader on critical issues... by being nuclear free, the first to support women to vote," she said.
"Now we could be a world leader in becoming carbon neutral. We owe this to future generations."
The government said there were currently 31 oil and gas exploration permits, with 22 of them offshore.
Environmental groups welcomed the move, with Greenpeace declaring "the tide has turned irreversibly against Big Oil in New Zealand".
"This is a huge step forward for New Zealand and a landmark moment in the transition to a clean-energy economy," WWF New Zealand chief Livia Esterhazy said.
'Kick in the guts'
But the conservative opposition National Party accused Ardern of "economic vandalism" that could put thousands of jobs at risk.
Opposition energy spokesman Jonathan Young said gas helped ensure New Zealand's electricity supply and when existing reserves ran out in 10 years it would be forced to import emissions-heavy alternatives such as coal.
"This decision is devoid of any rationale. It certainly has nothing to do with climate change," he said.
"These changes will simply shift production elsewhere in the world, not reduce emissions."
New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said the decision was "a kick in the guts" for the Taranaki region.
"Nobody's going to be losing their jobs overnight but in terms of the long-term outlook for those industries... people are going 'my career doesn't actually have a future'," he told Radio New Zealand.
Industry group Petroleum Exploration and Production NZ (PEPANZ) said it had been blindsided by the announcement and had not been consulted by the government.
Chief executive Cameron Madgwick said a well-managed trading scheme was the way to reduce New Zealand's emissions, not "arbitrarily banning" certain fuel types.
"We now join the elite club of Belize, Costa Rica and France that have banned exploration. I don't think that's really the way the world's going," he told TV3.
Ardern said industry had been given plenty of time to adjust to changes in the sector that were a long-term necessity.
"Transitions have to start somewhere and unless we make decisions today that will essentially take place in thirty years time, we risk abrupt shocks," she said. (AFP)
(FJR)
The declining price of world oil price, at US$37 per barrel, has made the Member of the Commission VII at the House of Representat…
PT Pertamina (Persero) is to officiate a Lobe Oil Blending Project (LOBP) or a lubricant factory, which is the largest in South Ea…
Indonesia has already been an active member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporter Countries (OPEC) per December 4, 2015. But i…
Indonesia will get benefits when it rejoins as member of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) including the …
Plan to lower gas price is predicted could give burden to government in the long term said Indonesia Petroleum Association (IPA) o…
Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources revealed government plans to lower gas price in Indonesia up to 30 percent. Previously, m…
PT Pertamina will sign Head of Agreement (HoA) with Saudi Aramco in 26 November. The agreement related with Cilacap oil refinery r…
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has received audit result of Pertamina Energy Trading Limited (Petral) that was done by Au…
Fahmy suspected that MRC is the mastermind running all the business of the GER company.
Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), promised to clean out the oil and gas mafias, which are the blow up of the raw oi…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde warned China on Thursday about saddling other countries with a 'problematic increase in debt' …
The agreement between GMF and the Ethiopian Airlines was inked during the sidelines of the Indonesia-Africa Forum 2018 in Bali.
Energy firms soared with oil prices in Asia on Wednesday but broader markets flitted between gains and losses after the previous d…
The new single-aisle plane is the latest incarnation of Boeing's 737 MAX series, which can accommodate between 130 and 230 pas…
Asian markets rallied Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping eased worries over a simmering US trade war.
Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Tuesday to lower car tariffs this year and take other steps to further open the world'…
Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday, as the yen eased modestly against the dollar, with investor sentiment hurt by falls on Wall St…
China on Friday called on the European Union to take a joint stand against US protectionism as the tit-for-tat trade rift between …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,771 per dollar on Friday, April…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.13 percent or 8.16 points to 6,175.05 on Friday, April 6, 2018.