JCI Down 25 Points in First Session

JCI Down 25 Points in First Session

Greece Crisis Declared 'Over' as Eurozone Agrees Debt Relief

JCI Down 25 Points in First Session

   •    22 Juni 2018 13:21 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 25 Points in First Session
Illustration (Photo:Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.45 percent or 25.95 points to 5,796.38 before break on Friday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.55 percent or 5.01 points to 902.28 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 241 stocks were down, 116 were up and 108 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA), PT Indika Energy Tbk (INDY), PT Benakat Integra Tbk (BIPI), PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG).

The top gainers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Betonjaya Manunggal Tbk (BTON), PT Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk (INDR), PT Bank Permata Tbk (BNLI) and PT Bank Ganesha Tbk (BGTG).


(WAH)

