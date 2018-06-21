Xiaomi Lowers Target as It Kicks Off IPO

Hong Kong: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi kicked off its initial public offering Thursday but the firm is likely to pull in about $6.1 billion, far less than originally expected, with investors having mixed views about its main business.
Xiaomi had hoped to raise $10 billion with the Hong Kong IPO, making it the biggest since Alibaba's $25 billion New York debut in 2014 and valuing the company at about $100 billion.
