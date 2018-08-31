Govt Stays Vigilant as Rupiah Surpasses Rp14,700 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The government is closely monitoring the movement of rupiah after its exchange rate surpassed Rp14,700 per dollar this morning.



"We will continue to monitor the weakening of rupiah, " Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.20 percent or 30 points to Rp14,710 per dollar as of 08:53 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB).According to Yahoo Finance, the rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.27 percent or 40 points to Rp14,725 per dollar as of 10.05 AM WIB.In the meantime, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.19 percent or 71.62 points to 5,947.35 at the end of the first session.As many as 255 stocks were down, 79 were up and 119 were unchanged.(WAH)