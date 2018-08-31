Govt Stays Vigilant as Rupiah Surpasses Rp14,700 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The government is closely monitoring the movement of rupiah after its exchange rate surpassed Rp14,700 per dollar this morning.
"We will continue to monitor the weakening of rupiah, " Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.
Shares of Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi fell almost 6 percent in its trading debut in Hong Kong.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.77 percent or 44.42 points to 5,694.91 on Friday, July 6, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.63 percent or 36.05 points to 5,703.28 brefore break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.1 percent or 5.69 points to 5,739.33 on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Para ahli merekomendasikan ibu hamil untuk mengonsumsi 400 mcg asam folat perhari.
Indonesian Biofuels Producers Association (Aprobi) on thursday confirmed the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs will launc…
Bank Mandiri chief economist Anton Gunawan has predicted that the Indonesian economy would grow by 5.16 percent this year.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed state-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya to support infrastructude…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has intsructed definitive Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawato to improve the sta…
The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has officially inagurated Nicke Widyawati as state oil and gas giant Pertamina definitive pre…
The Transportation Ministry is still discussing the investment value of the planned Jakarta-Surabaya higher-speed rail project.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of second-generation business owners at the Presidential Palace on Mond…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has hinted the government may increase import tariffs of 900 consumption goods.
Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo said today the central bank is open to the possibility of hiking its 7 Days R…