JCI Up 0.52 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.52 percent or 31.23 points to 6,014.82 on Monday, June 4, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.9 percent or 8.58 points to 962.17 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's trading volume was 11.18 billion shares worth 10.68 trillion rupiahs.In addition, 181 stocks were up, 223 were down and 95 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS), PT Pabri Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM) and PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA).The top losers were PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT PAn Brothers Tbk (PBRX) and PT Bumi Teknokultura Unggul Tbk (BTEK).Meanwhile, the Jakarta interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.57 percent or 79 points to Rp13,872 per dollar today.According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.13 percent or 18 points to Rp13,878 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.(WAH)