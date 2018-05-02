Indonesia Posts 0.1% Inflation in April 2018

Jakarta: Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.1 percent in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.



"The country posted a year-on-year inflation of 3.41 percent in April 2018," BPS deputy for distribution and service statistics Yunita Rusanti told reporters.

The low month-to-month inflation was mainly influenced by stable food prices. The number was also affected by volatile fuel prices."The food sector posted a month-to-month deflation of 0.26 percent at the time," she added.As many as 54 cities experienced inflation last month. The other 28 cities experienced deflation in the same period.(WAH)