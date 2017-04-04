Govt Urged to Build Fuel Distribution Infrastructures

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The government has been urged to build supporting infrastructures to lower fuel prices.
The government has launched the one-fuel-price program. The government will equalize fuel prices in all regions.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan will visit …
The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry will release guidelines for gas imports soon.
The government will allow gas imports when local gas prices go beyond 11.5 percent of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP).
Pertamina president director Dwi Soetjipto and deputy president director Ahmad Bambang have been dismissed from their positions.
The government has revealed that the country will import gas in 2019.
The government will build ten solar power plants in East Nusa Tenggara, Papua and West Papua this year.
President Joko Widodo has reiterated that the govenrment should lower gas prices for national industries.
President Joko Widodo inspected the Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam project in Kalawat, North Minahasa, North Sulawesi on Tuesday, December 2…
The government has decided to maintain premium gasoline and diesel fuel prices.
The government has ordered Pertamina to build and operate the Bontang oil refinery in East Kalimantan.
Menurut International Diabetic Federation tahun 2014, prevalensi diabetes di seluruh dunia mengalami…
Selain berolahraga, makanan yang dikonsumsi merupakan faktor penting dalam mengontrol diabetes.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,326 per dollar on Tuesday from Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 45.034 points or 0.803 percent to 5,651.823 points on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Tokyo led Asian markets lower Tuesday, hit by a stronger yen as investors fled to safety following a suspected terror attack in Sa…
The Customs and Excise Directorate General has banned 9,568 importers in the past few months.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday from Rp13,321 per dollar on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 38.683 points or 0.695 percent to 5,606.789 points on Monday, April 3, 2017.
The Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded 1.99 million foreign tourists in January-February 2017.
The Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country recorded 0.02 percent deflation in March.
The Trade Ministry has prepared to control sugar, cooking oil and frozen meat prices to maintain inflation movements.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,321 per dollar on Friday from Rp13,316 per dollar on Thursday.