Govt Urged to Build Fuel Distribution Infrastructures

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The government has been urged to build supporting infrastructures to lower fuel prices.



The government has launched the one-fuel-price program. The government will equalize fuel prices in all regions.

PT Pertamina has started the one-fuel-price program. The state energy company will lower fuel prices in around 150 remote areas."We depend on infrastructure readiness," Pertamina senior vice president for fuel marketing and distribution Gigih Wahyu Hari Irianto said in Jakarta on Tueday."We cannot control infrastructure readiness," he stated.The price of subsidized gasoline is Rp6,450 per liter. The price of subsidized diesel fuel is Rp5,150 per liter.(WAH)