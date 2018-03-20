En
JCI Drops 69.87 Points in Morning Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    20 Maret 2018 12:56 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Drops 69.87 Points in Morning Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.11 percent or 69.87 points to 6,219.71 before break on Tuesday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.34 percent or 13.85 points to 1,022.27 in today's morning session.

According to RTI Infokom, at the end of the morning session, as many as 244 stocks were down, 78 were up and 121 were unchanged.

Some of the top losers were PT Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk (BBRM), PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLKM), PT Bukit Darmo Property Tbk (BKDP) and PT Bank Negra Indonesia Tbk (BBNI).

the transaction volume was about 5.61 billion shares worth around 3.75 trillion rupiahs.


(WAH)

