JISDOR Slightly Appreciates to Rp13,776 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Monday, March 26, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.32 percent or 43 points to Rp13,738 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.12 percent or 17 points to Rp13,765 per dollar on Friday, March 1…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or nine points to Rp13,748 per dollar on Wednesday, Ma…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.13 percent or 18 points to Rp13,739 per dollar on Wednesday, Marc…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.08 percent or 11 points to Rp13,757 per dollar on Tuesday, March …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,768 per dollar on Monday, March 1…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.08 percent or 11 points to Rp13,659 per dollar on Monday, Februar…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or five points to Rp13,670 per dollar on Friday, Febru…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.61 percent or 83 points to Rp13,582 per dollar on Thursday, Febru…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or 9 points from RP13,573 per dollar to Rp13,582 per d…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.3 percent or 41 points from Rp13,602 per dollar to Rp13,643 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.17 percent or 10.53 points to 6,200.17 on Monday, March 26, 2018.
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with the yen staying high against the dollar amid fears of a global trade war.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 43 points to Rp13,780 per dollar on Friday, March 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.69 percent or 43.38 points to 6,210.7 on Friday, March 23, 2018.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized the suspension of controversial tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from key tr…
Asian markets plunged Friday following a sell-off in New York as Donald Trump sparked fresh trade war with China.
China warned the United States on Friday that it was not afraid of a trade war.
President Donald Trump on Thursday hit China with tariffs on up to USD60 billion of imports.
Bank Indonesia maintained its 7 day reverse repo rate at 4.25 percent in the Board of Governors' Meeting this week.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.16 percent or 22 points to Rp13,737 per dollar on Thursday, March…