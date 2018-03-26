JISDOR Slightly Appreciates to Rp13,776 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Monday, March 26, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.32 percent or 43 points to Rp13,738 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.17 percent or 10.53 points to 6,200.17 on Monday, March 26, 2018.According to RTI Infokom, 155 stocks were down, 186 were up and 129 were unchanged.some of the top losers were PT SLJ Global Tbk (SULI), PT AKR Corporindo Tbk (AKRA), PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk, PT Sitara Propertindo Tbk (TARA) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA).(WAH)