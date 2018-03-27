Jokowi to Introduce Export-Import Facilities

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" widodo will visit PT Samick Indonesia in Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.



The PDI Perjuangan politician will meet with as many as 1,425 export-import companies. The event reportedly will gather at least 3,000 entrepreneurs.

"We have approached 1,425 export-import companies. We have invited at least 3,000 entrepreneurs," the Customs and Excise Directorate General's analyst staff Nugroho ahyu Widodo said.The media-savvy politician will launch online permit facilities for bonded logistics centers. The event also will introduce import facilities for export goods.The former Jakarta governor will be accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Foreign Ministe Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita. The event also will be attended by Co-operations and SMEs Minister AAGN Puspa Yoga, Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara and Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.(WAH)