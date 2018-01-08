JCI Rises 0.13% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.13 percent or 8.23 points to 6,362.02 before break on Monday.



According to RTI, the transaction volume was about 4.62 billion share worth around 3.24 trillion rupiahs.

Meanwhile, as many as 203 stocks were up, 125 were down and 121 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.17 percent or 1.8 points to 1,081.95 at the end of the morning session.In the first session, the top gainers were PT Pelita Samudera Shipping Tbk, PT Delita Dunia Makmur tbk (DOID) and PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk.On the other hand, the top losers were PT Marga Abhinaya Abadi Tbk (MABA), PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk (CPIN) and PT JAPFA Tbk (JPFA).(WAH)