JCI Rises 0.13% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.13 percent or 8.23 points to 6,362.02 before break on Monday.
According to RTI, the transaction volume was about 4.62 billion share worth around 3.24 trillion rupiahs.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.26 percent, or 16.42 points, to 6,339.24 on Tuesday, January 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.99 percent or 62.85 points to 6,416.5 before break on Tuesday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.66 percent or 41.61 points to 6,355.65 on Friday, December 29, 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is due to attend the Indonesia Stocks Exchange (IDX) closing bell ceremony on Friday, Dec…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent, or 49.02 points to 6,363.07 before break on Monday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.59 percent or 36,88 points to 6,314.05 on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.24 percent, or 14.91 points to 6,292.08 before break on Thursday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.9 percent, or 56.15 points, to 6,277.17 on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.48 percent, or 29.97 points, to 6,250.99 on Monday morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.61 percent or 37.62 points to 6,221.01 on Friday, December 22, 2017.
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.51 percent or 69 points from Rp13,474 per dollar to Rp13,40…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.98 percent, or 61.42 points, to 6,353.74 on Friday, January 5, 2018.
The Jakarta composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.09 percent, or 5.83 points, to 6,298.15 before break on Friday.…
Qatar has approved legislation allowing 100-percent ownership for foreign investors in most sectors of the economy in a bid to boo…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.18 percent or 24 points from Rp13,498 per dollar to Rp13,474 per …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.04 percent, or 2.76 points, to 6,254.24 on Thursday, January 4, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.2 percent, or 12.44 points, to 6,239.04 before break on Thursday, January 4, 2018.
Tokyo shares surged at the open of the first trading day of 2018 on Thursday, trying to catch up with recent rallies on Wall Stree…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed his Working Cabinet to boost the country's economic growth …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.32 percent or 42 points from Rp13,542 per dollar to Rp13,498 per …