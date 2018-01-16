En
En
JISDOR Slightly Depreciates to Rp13,333 Per Dollar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    16 Januari 2018 18:08 WIB
Illustration (Photo:Antara/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.02 percent or three points to Rp13,333 per dollar on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.05 percent or six points to Rp13,338 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) surged by 0.74 percent or 47.5 points to 6,429.69 at the end of the afternoon session.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 10.48 billion shares worth around 8.27 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 207 stocks were up, 159 were down and 106 were unchanged.


