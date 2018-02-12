UK Presses Fraud Charges against Barclays over Qatar Loan

London: Britain's Serious Fraud Office said Monday that it has charged Barclays Bank over the lender's emergency fundraising from Qatar during the financial crisis a decade ago.
Barclays Bank's parent company, Barclays PLC, and four former top executives were already charged over the same alleged offence last June, but the SFO has now decided to extend the charges.
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.28 percent or 17.93 points to 6,523.45 on Monday, February 12, 2018.
Asian markets struggled to hold early gains on Monday after last week's global rout, with analysts warning of further volatili…
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has erased as many as 22 regulations to bring more foreign investments.
Australia opened a long-awaited inquiry into its massively-profitable finance industry Monday after a string of scandals rocked co…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.3 percent or 41 points from Rp13,602 per dollar to Rp13,643 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.6 percent or 39.11 points to 6,505.52 on Friday, February 9, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 72.13 points to 6,472.51 before break on Friday.
Asian trading floors were a sea of red once again on Friday as the global rout returned with a vengeance on intensifying fears abo…
Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) raised Indonesia's sovereign credit Rating by one level to BBB/Stable Outlook on Thursday, Fe…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.51 percent or 69 points from Rp13,533 to Rp13,602 per dollar on T…