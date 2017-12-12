Jokowi Stated Deregulation is Key to Prevent Corruption

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo stated here on Monday that deregulation is key to prevent corruption.

"Deregulation has played an important role in halting grafts. Although some regulations have protected public interests, in some cases, the rulings may mistakenly be used as instruments to hurt the nation (through corruption)," the president said, in his opening remarks during the World Anti-Graft Day in Jakarta, Monday.

During the commemoration, hosted at Bidakara Hotel on Dec 11 and 12, the president also opened the 12th National Conference on the Fight Against Corruption and launched the wealth report application (e-LKHPN).

"Every regulation, permit, and procedure on requiring permits is prone to corruption," Jokowi noted while blasting on the complicated procedures on earning permits.

Because of the confusing regulations, some people were tempted to bribe the officers.

"We have seen not only dozens of regulations but also hundreds of procedures on collecting permits. I believe these puzzling rulings have opened doors for corruption. Hence, we should not let these problems occur in the future," Jokowi revealed.

The president further called on the ministries, agencies, and the governments of provincial city and district to draft more effective and efficient rulings to the people.

"We should stop troubling people and their businesses by issuing hundreds of unclear regulations, because it would lower the nation`s productivity," Jokowi remarked.

During his speech, Jokowi stressed the authority to consider trimming some 42 thousands ineffective regulations.

Meanwhile, during the World Anti-Graft Day, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) hoped that the parliament, the government, and the people would strengthen their commitments to crack down on the crime.

Some high-ranking officials, such as the chairman of Regional Representatives Council (DPD) Oesman Sapta Odang, the Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna H Laoly, the Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo, the National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro, and the Health Minister Nila Moeloek were spotted attending the event among the crowds. (Antara).

(FJR)