Tax Revenue Growth Highest in Four Years: Govt

Jakarta: The government collected Rp900.9 trillion in tax revenue as of September 2018, increasing by 16.8 percent compared to the same period last year.



"It was the highest growth in the past four years," the ministry's taxation director general Robert Pakpahan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, income tax from the non-oil and gas sector increased by 16.7 percent year-on-year. On the other hand, income tax from the oil and gas sector increased by 23.3 percent year-on-year."The growth of income tax from the non-oil and gas sector was influenced by improving international trade activities, healthy industry, mining, trade and agriculture sectors and better tax compliance," he said."The growth of income tax from the oil and gas sector was influenced by rising Indonesian Crude Price (ICP)," he said.The ministry reported that added value tax (PPN) grew 14.4 percent. In the meantime land and property tax (PBB) grew 104 percent.(WAH)