Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Govt to Monitor Prices in 9 Regions during Year-End Holidays

Anggi Tondi Martaon    •    05 Desember 2018 17:49 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Govt to Monitor Prices in 9 Regions during Year-End Holidays
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The Agriculture Ministry has taken a number of measures to stablize prices ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.

"We will not monitor all regions. We will only focus on nine regions," the ministry's Food Resilience Agency head Agung Hendriadi told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will coordinate with local agencies. We will also work with Bulog storages," he added.

Last month, the annual consumer prices index reached 3.23 percent. In the meantime, consumer prices increased by 0.27 percent.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), as many as 70 surveyed cities experienced inflation. On the other hand, the other 12 surveyed cities experienced deflation.

The highest inflation was recorded in Merauke with 2.05 percent, while the lowest inflation was recorded in Balikpapan with 0.01 percent.

The highest deflation was recorded in Medan with 0.64 percent, while the lowest deflation was recorded in Pematang Siantar and Pangkal Pinang with 0.01 percent.



(WAH)

