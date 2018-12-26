Budget Deficit May Reach 2.19% in 2018: Indef

Jakarta: The Institute for Development Economic and Finance (Indef) has predicted that Indonesia's budget deficit could reach around 2.19 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of this year.
"This achievement is primarily influenced by increasing state revenue and diversion of energy subsidy," Indef economist Bhima Yudhistira told Medcom.id on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.
