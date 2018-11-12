En
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    12 November 2018 18:58 WIB
Jokowi Urges Local Leaders to Support Creative Entrepreneurs
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Wahyu Putro)

Jakarta: Banyuwangi regent Azwar Anas said on Monday President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged local leaders to support creative entrepreneurs.

Earlir today, the former Jakarta governor received a number of regents at the Bogor Palace. According to reports, the PDI Perjuangan politician discussed a wide range of issues during the meeting

"He talked a lot about creative economy," Azward told reporters after the meeting.

"He urged local leaders to support creative entrepreneurs," he added.

Indonesia held the first World World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE) in the holiday island of Bali last week. The event produced an outcome document entitled Bali Agenda for Creative Economy.

For Indonesia, the creative economy sector has contributed more than 7.4% of Indonesia's GDP. Besides that, the creative economy industry has absorbed nearly 17 million workers.


