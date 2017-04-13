En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Trade Minister Criticizes EU Palm Oil Resolution

Annisa ayu artanti    •    13 April 2017 16:58 WIB
agriculture
En Business (En)
Trade Minister Criticizes EU Palm Oil Resolution
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita (Photo: MI/Susanto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has sent an objection letter to the European Union regarding the European Parliament Resolution on Palm Oil and Deforestation of Rainforests.

The resolution called for stricter control of palm oil imports. It also called for gradual elemination of palm oil biofuels.

Baca juga
"We have Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) certfication system," Enggartiasto said on Thursday.

Enggartiasto claimed the issue could disturb trade relations. He  also claimed the issue could obstruct trade negotiations.

"It is a double standard," Enggartiasto stated.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0836 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv