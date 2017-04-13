Trade Minister Criticizes EU Palm Oil Resolution

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has sent an objection letter to the European Union regarding the European Parliament Resolution on Palm Oil and Deforestation of Rainforests.



The resolution called for stricter control of palm oil imports. It also called for gradual elemination of palm oil biofuels.

"We have Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) certfication system," Enggartiasto said on Thursday.Enggartiasto claimed the issue could disturb trade relations. He also claimed the issue could obstruct trade negotiations."It is a double standard," Enggartiasto stated.(WAH)