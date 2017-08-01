JCI Drops 12 Points in First Session

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 12.093 points or 0.207 percent to 5,828.846 points in the end of the first session on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached 5.11 billion shares worth around 3.03 trillion rupiah.

As many as 150 stocks were down, 158 stocks were up and 99 stocks were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 3.075 points or 0.316 percent to 971.002 points this morning.The top losers were PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM), PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF) and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR).The top gainers were PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG), PT Metropolitan Kentjana Tbk (MKPI) and PT Bayan Resources Tbk (BYAN).(WAH)