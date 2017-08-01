JCI Drops 12 Points in First Session

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 12.093 points or 0.207 percent to 5,828.846 points in the end of the first session on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.
According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached 5.11 billion shares worth around 3.03 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.733 points or 0.340 percent to 5,819.939 points in the end of the first session …
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 13.329 points or 0.229 percent to 5,800.206 points on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 6.890 points or 0.120 percent to 5,820.522 points in the end of the first session o…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.948 points or 0.206 percent to 5,813.535 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 14.836 points or 0.256 percent to 5,786.752 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 36.163 points or 0.627 percent to 5,801.587 points on Monday, July 24 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 59.784 points or 1.026 percent to 5,766.424 points on Friday, July 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 31.638 points or 0.543 percent to 5,793.570 points in the end of the first session …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 15.662 points or 0.269 percent to 5,806.690 points on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 15.926 points or 0.274 percent to 5,806.426 points in the end of the first session.
The government has begun to import as many as 75,000 tons of salt this week.
The government will expand the Sea Toll program this year, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said today.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Monday, Jully 31, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.912 points or 0.170 percent to 5,840.939 points on Monday, July 31, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.726 points to 0.012 percet to 5,830.301 points in the end of the first session on…
Bank Indonesia recorded that the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 11 points to Rp13,326 per dollar on Fr…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.283 points or 0.194 percent to 5,831.027 points on Friday, July 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 10.86 points or 0.19 percent to 5,808 points in the end of the first session on Fri…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo launched the National Islamic Financial Committee (KNKS) at the State Palace in Gambir, C…
Bank Indonesia recorded the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,315 per dollar on Thursda…