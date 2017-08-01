En
Burger

Most Popular

Govt Imports 75000 Tons of Salt

Govt Imports 75000 Tons of Salt

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Drops 12 Points in First Session

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    01 Agustus 2017 13:52 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Drops 12 Points in First Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 12.093 points or 0.207 percent to 5,828.846 points in the end of the first session on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached 5.11 billion shares worth around 3.03 trillion rupiah.

Baca juga
As many as 150 stocks were down, 158 stocks were up and 99 stocks were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 3.075 points or 0.316 percent to 971.002 points this morning.

The top losers were PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM), PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF) and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR).

The top gainers were PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG), PT Metropolitan Kentjana Tbk (MKPI) and PT Bayan Resources Tbk (BYAN).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0532 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv