Oil Prices Pressed on with Further Gains in Asian Trade

PT Pertamina (Persero) is to officiate a Lobe Oil Blending Project (LOBP) or a lubricant factory, which is the largest in South Ea…
Indonesia has already been an active member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporter Countries (OPEC) per December 4, 2015. But i…
Indonesia will get benefits when it rejoins as member of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) including the …
Plan to lower gas price is predicted could give burden to government in the long term said Indonesia Petroleum Association (IPA) o…
Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources revealed government plans to lower gas price in Indonesia up to 30 percent. Previously, m…
PT Pertamina will sign Head of Agreement (HoA) with Saudi Aramco in 26 November. The agreement related with Cilacap oil refinery r…
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has received audit result of Pertamina Energy Trading Limited (Petral) that was done by Au…
Fahmy suspected that MRC is the mastermind running all the business of the GER company.
Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), promised to clean out the oil and gas mafias, which are the blow up of the raw oi…
The Central Statistics Agency reported the country's imports decreased to USD11.93 billion in April 2017 from USD13.36 billion…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by 21 points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, May 15, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.241 percent to 5,688.870 points on Monday, May 15, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded that the country's exports decreased by 10.30 percent to USD13.17 billion in Apri…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country's trade surplus reached USD1.24 billion in April 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 15 points to Rp13,340 per dollar on Friday, May 12, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.393 percent to 5,675.216 points on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's balance of payments surplus reached USD4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2017. …
Bank Indonesia has predicted that the country's inflation rate can reach 0.27 percent month-on-month and 4.20 percent year-on-…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Chilean President Michelle bachelet held a bilateral meeting at Freedom Pa…