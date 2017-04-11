Soekarno-Hatta Airport Train Ticket Price to be Announced Soon

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: PT Railink is optimistic that the Soekarno-Hatta Airport railway will be operational by June 2017.



The railway will connect the airport with the downtown area. The railway will span 36 kilometers.

"It will carry 33,000 passengers daily," PT Railink president director Heru Kuswanto said in Jakarta on Tuesday.The ticket price will be announced soon. The ticket price will be around Rp100,000-Rp150,000."We must build a lot of infrastructures," he said."We also must acquire a lot of properties," he added.(WAH)