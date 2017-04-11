Soekarno-Hatta Airport Train Ticket Price to be Announced Soon

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: PT Railink is optimistic that the Soekarno-Hatta Airport railway will be operational by June 2017.
The railway will connect the airport with the downtown area. The railway will span 36 kilometers.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inspected the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project this morning.
The government will start five transportation infrastructure projects this year.
Garuda Indonesia will decide the new Citilink Indonesia president director soon.
Angkasa Pura I has reopened Adi Sutjipto Airport in Sleman, Yogyakarta this afternoon.
President Joko Widodo has attended groundbreaking ceremony for New Yogyakarta International Airport project.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 41 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.290 percent to 5,627.923 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Indonesia is set to host the 3rd Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Member Countries Sovereign Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali on April 10-12,…
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The Jakarta composite Index decreased by 0.163 percent to 5,644.299 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has issued the 2017-2026 electricity supply business plan .
Bank Indonesia has announced that foreign exchange reserves increased by USD1.9 billion to USD121.8 billion in March 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.471 percent to 5,653.486 points on Friday, April 7, 2017.
The Upstream Oil and Gas Special Task Force (SKK Migas) has revealed that upstream oil and gas investment realization reached USD1…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated two points on Thursday, April 6, 2017.