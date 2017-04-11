En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Soekarno-Hatta Airport Train Ticket Price to be Announced Soon

Eko Nordiansyah    •    11 April 2017 20:06 WIB
transportation
En Business (En)
Soekarno-Hatta Airport Train Ticket Price to be Announced Soon
Illustration (Photo: MI/Susanto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: PT Railink is optimistic that the Soekarno-Hatta Airport railway will be operational by June 2017.

The railway will connect the airport with the downtown area. The railway will span 36 kilometers. 

Baca juga
"It will carry 33,000 passengers daily," PT Railink president director Heru Kuswanto said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The ticket price will be announced soon. The ticket price will be around Rp100,000-Rp150,000. 

"We must build a lot of infrastructures," he said.

"We also must acquire a lot of properties," he added.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0509 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv