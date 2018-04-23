JCI Drops 29.55 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.47 percent or 29.55 points to 6,308.15 on Monday, April 23, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquids stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.68 percent or 7.03 points to 1,027.46 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 229 stocks were down, 143 were up and 113 were unchanged.Some of the top losers were PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI), PT Limas Indonesia Makmur Tbk (LMAS) and PT Visi Media Asia Tbk (VIVA).Some of the top gainers were PT Primaindo Asia Infrastructure Tbk (BIMA), PT Bekasi Asri Pemula Tbk (BAPA) and PT Indomobil Multi Jasa Tbk (IMJS).Today's transaction volume was 11.3 billion shares worth 7.27 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)