JCI Drops 29.55 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.47 percent or 29.55 points to 6,308.15 on Monday, April 23, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquids stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.68 percent or 7.03 points to 1,027.46 in today's trading session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.54 percent or 34.24 points to 6,320.01 on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.32 percent or 19.97 points to 6,305.73 before break on Wednesday.
Asian markets climbed Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street as easing trade and Syria concerns.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.02 percent or 0.99 points to 6,285.76 on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.12 percent or 7.21 points to 6293.96 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.26 percent or 16.42 points to 6,286.75 on Monday, April 16, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.45 percent ot 28.39 points to 6,298.72 before break on Monday.
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday with exporters rising on a cheaper yen and the apparently limited impact of US-led strikes on…
Energy firms soared with oil prices in Asia on Wednesday but broader markets flitted between gains and losses after the previous d…
Asian markets rallied Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping eased worries over a simmering US trade war.
The number of foreign workers stood at 85,794 people last year
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.65 percent or 90 points to Rp13,894 per dollar on Monday, April 2…
Iran banned the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by banks and financial institutions on Monday amid ongoing debate over h…
Payments from immigrants back to their home countries rebounded to reach a new record in 2017 but the costs of transferring funds …
Asian markets mostly fell Monday with technology firms extending last week's sharp losses, following another plunge in Apple.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,804 per dollar on Friday, April 2…
State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno on Friday replaced Pertamina president director Elia Massa Manik after calling for …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.29 percent or 18.21 points to 6337.7 on Friday, April 20, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is government can reach its annual inflation target this year.
Chinese telecom giant ZTE vowed on Friday to fight back against a US order banning it from purchasing and using US technology for …