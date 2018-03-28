En
JISDOR Depreciates 37 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    28 Maret 2018 16:57 WIB
JISDOR Depreciates 37 Points
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.27 percent or 37 points to Rp13,745 per dollar on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.16 percent or 22 points to Rp13,764 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 68.51 points to 6140.84 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 252 stocks were down, 126 were up and 104 were unchanged.

Some of the top gainers were PT Minna Padi Investama Sekuritas Tbk (PADI), PT Wahana Pronatural Tbk (WAPO)a and PT Golden Plantation Tbk (GOLL). 


(WAH)

