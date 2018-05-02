JISDOR Depreciates 59 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.42 percent or 59 points to Rp13,936 per dollar on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.25 percent or 35 points to Rp13,948 per dollar as of 4:58 AM EDT or 3:58 PM Jakarta time.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.65 percent or 90 points to Rp13,894 per dollar on Monday, April 2…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,804 per dollar on Friday, April 2…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Thursday, Apri…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) remained unchanged at Rp13,770 per dollar on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,770 per dollar on Tuesday, Apri…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp13,766 per dollar on Monday, April 1…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,771 per dollar on Friday, April…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.05 percent or seven points to Rp13,767 per dollar on Thursday, Ap…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.4 percent or five points to Rp13,760 per dollar on Wednesday, Apr…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.27 percent or 37 points to Rp13,745 per dollar on Wednesday, Marc…
Banyak fasilitas wisata gratis di Brisbane yang akan membantu menghemat anggaran liburan.
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 17.64 points to 6,012.24 on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged the country's petroleum industry to boost its oil and gas p…
The number of foreign tourist arrival to Indonesia stood at 1.36 million tourists in March 2018, rising by 28.76 compared to the s…
Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.1 percent in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.05 percent or 2.97 points to 5,991.61 before break on Wednesday.
Apple reported a hefty jump in second-quarter earnings Tuesday and unveiled a new $100 billion share buyback plan, alleviating wor…
The Federal Reserve is not expected to change interest rates on Wednesday.
Tokyo stocks edged up slightly Tuesday in quiet trade during Japan's Golden Week holiday period.
The EU said Monday it was "prepared" for US President Donald Trump imposing controversial tariffs on steel and aluminium…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp13,877 per dollar on Monday, April …