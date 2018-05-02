JISDOR Depreciates 59 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.42 percent or 59 points to Rp13,936 per dollar on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.25 percent or 35 points to Rp13,948 per dollar as of 4:58 AM EDT or 3:58 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 17.64 points to 6,012.24 on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.According to RTI Infokom, 178 stocks were up, 219 were down and 92 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Gunawan Dianjaya Steel Tbk (GDST), PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI), PT Indika Energy Tbk (INDY), PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG) and PT Mas Murni Indonesia Tbk (MAMI).(WAH)