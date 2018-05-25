JISDOR Appreciates 39 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.27 percent or 39 points to Rp14,166 per dollar on Friday, May 25, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.06 percent or eight points to Rp14,125 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.
Britain's economy has grown at the slowest pace in more than five years, official data showed Friday, as Bank of England gover…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 29.2 points to 5975.74 on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has said the central government will launch the online single submissio…
A federal court jury on Thursday ordered Samsung to pay Apple $533 million for copying iPhone design features in a patent case dat…
Car behemoth Volkswagen warned Thursday against "one-sided protectionism" after the United States said it was considerin…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.69 percent or 154.54 points to 5,946.54 on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
