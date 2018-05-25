JISDOR Appreciates 39 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.27 percent or 39 points to Rp14,166 per dollar on Friday, May 25, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.06 percent or eight points to Rp14,125 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 29.2 points to 5975.74 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, 178 stocks were up, 196 were down and 119 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Hotel Mandarine Regency Tbk (HOME), PT Campina ICe Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP) and PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk (PZZA).(WAH)