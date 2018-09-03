En
Husen Miftahudin    •    03 September 2018 12:17 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Indonesia Posts Deflation in August
BPS chairman Suhariyanto (Photo:Medcom/Husen)

Jakarta: Indonesia posted a deflation fo 0.05 percent in August 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.

"It is still below our annual inflation target of 3.5 percent. It is still under control," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said.

"Our year-to-date inflation is 2.13 percent, while our year-on-year inflation is 3.2 percent," the BPS leader stated.

According to the agency, as many as 52 surveyed cities/regencies experienced deflation last month. On the other hand, around 30 surveyed cities/regencies experienced inflation in the same period.

"The highest deflation is recorded in Bau-Bau with 2.49 percent. The lowest deflation is recorded in Jember with 0.01 percent," Suhariyanto said. 

"The highest inflation is recorded in Tarakan with 0.62 percent. The lowest inflation is recorded in Medan and Padangsidempuan with 0.01 percent," he added.



(WAH)

