JCI Drops 44 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.77 percent or 44.42 points to 5,694.91 on Friday, July 6, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 1.13 percent or 10.22 points to 895.38 in today's trading.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.18 percent or 10.01 points to 5,643.94 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.97 percent or 112.83 points to 5,633.94 on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.45 percent or 83.13 points to 5,663.64 before break on Tuesday.
Asian markets struggled on Tuesday, with Hong Kong briefly tumbling more than three percent, as investors fret over looming China-…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Punishing US tariffs on Chinese imports took effect on Friday, the first shot in what Beijing called "the largest trade war i…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.63 percent or 36.05 points to 5,703.28 brefore break on Friday.
India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, who turned the country's mobile market upside down by offering free voice calls for lif…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.1 percent or 5.69 points to 5,739.33 on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.35 percent or 20.12 points to 5,713.52 before break on Wednesday.
Asian stocks edged down Thursday as investors fretted over US-China tariffs which are due to kick in within hours and threaten to …
After months of threats and dwindling hopes the two sides would pull back from the brink of all-out trade war, steep US tariffs on…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.77 percent or 99.7 points to 5,733.64 on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday warned US President Donald Trump against unleashing an all-out trade war after he thr…