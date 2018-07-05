Trump Trade War to Become Reality as China Tariffs Hit

Washington: After months of threats and dwindling hopes the two sides would pull back from the brink of all-out trade war, steep US tariffs on tens of billions in Chinese goods are due to take effect at midnight Thursday.
China already has announced it will respond in kind on the same schedule as the United States while President Donald Trump has countered with a threat to double down by progressively ratcheting US penalties up to a total of $450 billion in goods -- which would represent the lion's share of all of China's exports to the United States.
Banking giant HSBC more than doubled pre-tax profit to $17.2 billion in 2017, it announced Tuesday, after a recovery drive to stre…
Bitcoin plunged 20 percent to a three-month low on Tuesday, its latest sharp loss following a series of setbacks for the cryptocur…
The European Union trades with America "very unfairly", President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday, warnin…
US President Donald Trump will tell the Davos global elite on Friday that he wants free trade as long as it is "fair and reci…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Asian stocks edged down Thursday as investors fretted over US-China tariffs which are due to kick in within hours and threaten to …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.77 percent or 99.7 points to 5,733.64 on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday warned US President Donald Trump against unleashing an all-out trade war after he thr…
American cherries are tantalisingly sweet. They are so loaded with sugar and low on water that China's home-grown cherries can…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.18 percent or 10.01 points to 5,643.94 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.97 percent or 112.83 points to 5,633.94 on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Inflation in Turkey surged to over 15 percent in June for the first time in almost one-and-a-half decades, official statistics sho…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.45 percent or 83.13 points to 5,663.64 before break on Tuesday.
Asian markets struggled on Tuesday, with Hong Kong briefly tumbling more than three percent, as investors fret over looming China-…