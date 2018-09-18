World Bank-IMF Annual Meeting Could Improve RI's Image: BKPM

Jakarta: The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong strongly believes the upcoming World Bank-IMF Annual Meeting could boost the country's image.
"We will join a number of international events in October-November. We will host the world Bank-IMF next month," he told reporters on Tuesday.
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita on Thursday ensured that the National Logistics Agency (Bulog) has enough rice stoks to maintai…
Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono strongly believes that 26 national strategic projects could be complet…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday said the weakening of rupiah is mainly affected by external factors.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Tuesday encouraged Indonesian people to buy locally-sourced products.
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday revealed the energy subsidy realization may soar to Rp149 trillion …
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.02 billion in August 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday said that the Indonesian economy will keep its good momentum.
National Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi Waseso on Friday said that the state-owned food distribution doesn't…
State railway company Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) is ready to launch the Prabu Jaya train that will connnect Kertapati and Prabumul…
I Gusti Ngurah Ashkara Danadiputra will replace Pahala Mansury as the president director of Garuda Indonesia, an official revealed…
Finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is optimistic the Indonesian economy could grow by 5.3 percent in 2019.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the Indonesia-Korea Business Investment Forum during his two-day state visit to …
Indonesia’s foreign-exchange reserves stood at $117.9 billion in August 2018, decreasing by $0.4 billion compared to July 20…