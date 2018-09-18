En
World Bank-IMF Annual Meeting Could Improve RI's Image: BKPM

Ilham wibowo    •    18 September 2018 18:53 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
BKPM head Thomas Lembong (Photo:MI/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta: The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong strongly believes the upcoming World Bank-IMF Annual Meeting could boost the country's image.

"We will join a number of international events in October-November. We will host the world Bank-IMF next month," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"We should take this golden opportunity. We must improve our image," he added.

Foreign direct investment realization in Indonesia stood at Rp97.5 trillion in the second quarter of 2018. It decreased by 12.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Indonesia recorded a current account deficit of $8.0 billion (3.0% of GDP) last quarter. It increased from $5.7 billion (2.2% of GDP) in the previous quarter.

"We have discussed strategies to boost rupiah. We want to talk with American, European and Asian fund managers," he added.


(WAH)

