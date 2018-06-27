JCI Up 0.49% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 28.78 points to 5,854.42 before break on Wednesday.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.33 percent or 2.99 points to 913.63 at the end of the first session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.05 percent or 61.71 points to 5,822.33 on Thursday, June 21, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.21 percent or 12.13 points to 5,871.91 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.59 points to 5,884.04 on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, shrugging off positive impacts from a cheaper yen and fractional gains on Wall Street as trad…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.57 percent or 33.43 points to 5,825.65 on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
Harley-Davidson plans to shift some manufacturing of its iconic motorcycles overseas to avoid retaliatory European tariffs imposed…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.17 percent or 9.77 points to 5,868.86 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.01 percent or 0.52 points to 5,821.81 on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Eurozone ministers declared the end of the Greek debt crisis early Friday agreeing debt relief and a big cash payout for Greece, p…
The European Union slapped revenge tariffs on iconic US products including bourbon, jeans and motorcycles on Friday in its opening…
