JCI Up 0.49% in First Session

   •    27 Juni 2018 12:53 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Up 0.49% in First Session
Illustration (Photo:Ant/Akbar)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 28.78 points to 5,854.42 before break on Wednesday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.33 percent or 2.99 points to 913.63 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 204 stocks were up, 137 were down and 112 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL), PT Golden Plantation Tbk (GOLL), PT Magna Investama Mandiri Tbk (MGNA), PT Benakat Integra Tbk (BIPI) and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN).

The top losers were PT Steadfast Marine Tbk (KPAL), PT Sidomulyo Selaras Tbk (SDMU), PT Indocement Tunggal Prakasa Tbk (INTP), PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk (WOOD) and PT GLobal Mediacom Tbk (BMTR).


(WAH)

