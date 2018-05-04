JCI Down to 5792

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.13 percent or 66.39 points to 5792.34 on Friday, May 4, 2018.



In addition, the index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.48 percent or 13.84 points to 920.12 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 257 stocks were down, 118 were up and 114 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BBTN), PT Medco Energi International Tbk (MEDC), PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk (WIKA), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL) and PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD).The top gainers were PT Kobexindo Tractors Tbk (KOBX), PT Dafam Property Indonesia Tbk (DFM). PT Indomobil Sukses internasional Tbk (IMAS), PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk (ADMG) and PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk (GJTL).Today's transaction volume was 7.88 billion shares worth 7.75 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)