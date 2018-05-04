JCI Down to 5792

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.13 percent or 66.39 points to 5792.34 on Friday, May 4, 2018.
In addition, the index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.48 percent or 13.84 points to 920.12 in today's trading session.
Tokyo stocks edged up slightly Tuesday in quiet trade during Japan's Golden Week holiday period.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.27 percent or 75.36 points to 5,994.6 on Monday, April 30, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.63 percent or 37.03 points to 5,956.26 before break on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.17 percent or 10.04 points to 5919.24 on Friday, April 27, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.01 percent or 0.73 points to 5,909.93 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.81 percent or 170.65 point to 5,909.2 on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 2.4 percent or 149.78 points to 6,079.85 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index slumped by 1.25 percent or 78.51 points to 6,229.64 on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 1.19 percent or 74.77 points to 6,233.38 before break on Tuesday.
The dollar extended gains against its main peers and most other currencies Tuesday as rising US bond yields fan speculation of a s…
Ada beberapa fakta seputar kolesterol yang belum banyak diketahui. Apa saja?
Tangalooma Island Resort terletak di Pulau Moreton yang berjarak 40 kilometer, atau 75 menit dari Br…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 1.58 percent or 22 points to Rp13,943 per dollar on Friday, May 4, …
German insurance giant Allianz said Friday it would stop insuring coal-fired power plants and mines extracting the fuel, adding th…
The State Logistics Agency (Bulog) will cooperate with law enforcement agencies to monitor food staple prices.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 55.47 points to 5,803.26 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.21 percent or 29 points to Rp13,965 per dollar on Thursday, May 3…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.55 percent or 153.51 points to 5,858.73 on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Jakarta posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.06 percent in April 2018, Bank Indonesia announced Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.33 percent or 139.87 points to 5872.37 before break on Thursday.
Australia's troubled Commonwealth Bank admitted Thursday it had lost financial records for almost 20 million customers in a ma…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.42 percent or 59 points to Rp13,936 per dollar on Wednesday, May …