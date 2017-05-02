JCI Down 0.167%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.167 percent to 5,675.808 points on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.



The trade volume reached around 8.9 billion shares. The trade value reached around 7.5 trillion rupiah.

As many as 136 stocks were up, 208 stocks were down and 85 stocks were unchanged.The Jakarta Islamic Index decreased by 0.271 percent to 736.193 points. The LQ45 index increased by 0.003 percent to 940.788 points.The mining sector decreased by 1.948 percent to 1,499.33 points. The miscellaneous sector increased by 0.642 percent to 1,515.781 points.(WAH)