Police to Secure 287 Rally

Indonesia Has Entered Low Inflation Era: Jokowi

Prabowo to Meet SBY Today

JCI Rises 19 Points in Morning Session

House Passes 2017 State Budget Amendment

Govt Launches National Islamic Financial Committee

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    27 Juli 2017 18:20 WIB
finance and money
En Business (En)
Govt Launches National Islamic Financial Committee
KNKS is aimed to expand Islamic finance activities (Photo:MTVN/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi"Widodo launched the National Islamic Financial Committee (KNKS) at the State Palace in Gambir, Central Jakarrta on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

The launching ceremony was attended by Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Minister of National Development Planning Bambang Brodjonegoro, Bank Indonesia governor Agus Martowardojo and Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin.

"The government is committed to develop Islamic finance," Bambang said.

KNKS is based on the Presidential Regulation Number 91/2016. It is led by President Jokowi and Vice President Kalla. 

KNKS is aimed to expand Islamic financial activities. It is designed to gather government agencies, financial regulators and Islamic financial institutions.


(WAH)

