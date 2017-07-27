Govt Launches National Islamic Financial Committee

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi"Widodo launched the National Islamic Financial Committee (KNKS) at the State Palace in Gambir, Central Jakarrta on Thursday, July 27, 2017.



The launching ceremony was attended by Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Minister of National Development Planning Bambang Brodjonegoro, Bank Indonesia governor Agus Martowardojo and Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin.

"The government is committed to develop Islamic finance," Bambang said.KNKS is based on the Presidential Regulation Number 91/2016. It is led by President Jokowi and Vice President Kalla.KNKS is aimed to expand Islamic financial activities. It is designed to gather government agencies, financial regulators and Islamic financial institutions.(WAH)