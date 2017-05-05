En
JCI Surges 0.246%

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    05 Mei 2017 17:41 WIB
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Vitalis Yoga Trisna)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.246 percent to 5,683 points on Friday, May 5, 2017.

The trade volume reached around 10.1 billion shares worth around 8.3 trillion rupiah.

As many as 153 stocks were up, 171 stocks were down and 114 stocks were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM), PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk (EMTK), and PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF).

The top losers were PT  Supreme Cable Manufacturing Corp Tbk (SCCO), PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA), and PT Darya-Varia Laboratories Tbk (DVLA).


