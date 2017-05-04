Govt to Build 120 Thousand Houses

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has prepared Rp9.7 trillion funds to build 120 thousand houses.



The ministry will target real estate area near Jakarta. It will also target real estate area outside Java.

"We will target all around Indonesia," the ministry's housing director general Syarif Burhanuddin told Metrotvnews.com on Thursday.The ministry will cooperate with developers. It will also cooperate with banks."We will prioritize landed houses," Syarif said.(WAH)