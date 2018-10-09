Countries Urged to Take Benefits from Digital Technology

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has encouraged all countries across the world to take benfits from the latest digital technology development.



“Today we talk many things on data sovereignty, data security and IT education. Regarding IT education, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo initiates to have invited Jack Ma for delivering a course. In Indonesia, we have Gojek and Tokopedia that rapidly grow. We must be able to catch them up with policy,” said the minister during the Pathway to Prosperity Roundatable Breakfast on Tuesday.

The roundtable breakfast was one of the sessions in the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings. It was held under the theme of Inclusive Growth and International Governance in the Digital Age.“There’s a social need either at the national level or international level to face the revolution of this new industry that will cause the government, citizens and private sectors working together and jointly consider cooperative principle in the future and cross-policy,” she added.The Annual Meetings will take place in the holiday island of Bali for a week until October 14. The Indonesian government has recorded around 34 thousand registered participants representing governments, international organizations, media and civil society groups.The former World Bank managing director is the co-chair from the Pathway to Prosperity Commission with Melinda Gates. The initiative is established to stimulate discussions and encouraging solutions to make technology growth more beneficial for underdeveloped countries and marginal people.(WAH)