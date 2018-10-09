Countries Urged to Take Benefits from Digital Technology

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has encouraged all countries across the world to take benfits from the latest digital technology development.
“Today we talk many things on data sovereignty, data security and IT education. Regarding IT education, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo initiates to have invited Jack Ma for delivering a course. In Indonesia, we have Gojek and Tokopedia that rapidly grow. We must be able to catch them up with policy,” said the minister during the Pathway to Prosperity Roundatable Breakfast on Tuesday.
