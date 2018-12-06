Jokowi Says New Yogyakarya International Airport is on Schedule

Yogyakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has ensured that the New Yogyakarta International Airport project would be fully operational in 2019.



"We will see next year. We will see the result," President Jokowi told reporters on Thursday.

The project is located in Kulon Progo regency in southern Yogyakarta. It is going to be operated by state-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I.President Jokowi traveled flew from Jakarta to Yogyakarta this morning. He attended the centenary anniversary of Maulimin Maulimat Muhammadiyah Islamic boarding school during the visit.In his speech, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo praised the Islamic boarding school's role in education sector. In addition, he also instructed the State Owned Enterprises Ministry to support the construction of the Islamic boarding school's new college building."I have instructed Minister Rini to immediately start the project. Minister Rini is going to instruct related SOEs to support the project," President Jokowi said.President Jokowi was accompanied by Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Muhadjir Efendi, State Secretary Minister Pratikno and State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno. The event was also attended by Muhammadiyah chairman Haedar Nashir, former Muhammadiyah chairman Syafii Maarif and Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubowono X.(WAH)