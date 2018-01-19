JCI Increases to 6,490.9

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.28 percent or 18.23 points to 6490.9 on Friday, January 19, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 9.79 billion shares worth around 8.17 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 175 stocks were up, 169 were down and 130 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.12 percent or 1.3 points to 1,100.19 at the end of the afternoon session.The top gainers were PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN), PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk (GJTL) an PT Samudera Indonesia Tbk (SMDR).The top losers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI), PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA) and PT Buyung Poetra Sembada Tbk (HOKI).(WAH)