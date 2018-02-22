En
JISDOR Depreciates 83 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    22 Februari 2018 19:47 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Depreciates 83 Points
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.id/Eko Nordiansyah)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.61 percent or 83 points to Rp13,582 per dollar on Thursday, February 22, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.49 percent or 67 points to Rp13,685 per dollar as of 03:59 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) or 3:59 PM local time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.76 percent or 50.34 points to 6,593.06 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was 13.62 billion shares worth around 7.64 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, as many as 224 stocks were down, 135 were up and 120 were unchanged.


(WAH)

