JCI Increases 0.87%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.87 percent or 56.33 points to 6,534.87 on Wednesday, Februari 7, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 14.39 billion shares worth around 9.12 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 251 stocks were up, 118 were down and 102 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 1 percent or 10.9 points to 1,101.39 in the afternoon session.In the closing session, the top gainers were PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI) and PT Mas Murni Indonesia Tbk (MAMI).On the other hand, the top losers were PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA), PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (SRIL) and PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG).(WAH)