JCI Increases 0.87%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.87 percent or 56.33 points to 6,534.87 on Wednesday, Februari 7, 2018.
According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 14.39 billion shares worth around 9.12 trillion rupiahs.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.46 percent or 30.36 points to 6,628.82 on Friday, February 2, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.11 percent or 7.17 points to 6,598.46 on Thursday, February 1, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.46 percent or 30.14 points to 6,605.63 on Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.57 percent or 105.13 points to 6,575.49 on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 20.001 points to 6,680.619 on Monday, January 9, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.69 percent or 45.29 points to 6,660.62 on Friday, January 26, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.42 percent or 27.95 points to 6643.28 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index dropped by 0.002 percent or 0.164 points to 6,615.328 on Thursday, January 25, 2017.
Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.23 percent or 15.48 to 6,600.01 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.3 percent or 19.84 points to 6,615.49 on Wednesday, January 24, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.33 percent or 45 points from Rp13,578 per dollar to Rp13,533 per …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.15 percent or by 74.18 points to 6,552.72 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.59 percent or 80 points from Rp13,498 per dollar to Rp13,578 per …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.69 percent or 111.13 points to 6,478.54 on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.
Bitcoin plunged 20 percent to a three-month low on Tuesday, its latest sharp loss following a series of setbacks for the cryptocur…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 2.47 percent or 162.86 points to 6,426.82 before break on Tuesday.
Asian stocks plunged Tuesday after a record-breaking loss on Wall Street, extending a global rout as panicked investors fret over …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.59 percent or 39.15 points to 6,589.67 on Monday, February 5, 2018.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has annnouced that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth stood at …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points from Rp13,402 per dollar to Rp13,428 per …