Govt Expects 5.3% Growth in Q2 2018

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution expects a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.2-5.3 percent in the second quarter of 2018.



According to him, Indonesia experienced a harvest season in April-May. In addition, the country held a simultaneous regional elections in the period in June.

"Our harvest season moved from first quarter to second quarter. It moved from February-March to April-May," said the former Bank Indonesia governor at his office on Wednesday."We also had Eid al-Fitr holiday in the second quarter. It significantly increased consumption in the country," he added.In the first quarter of 2018, Indonesia's GDP growth stood at 5.06 percent. In the meantime, In the second quarter of 2017, the country's GDP growth stood at 5.01 percent.(WAH)