Govt Expects 5.3% Growth in Q2 2018

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution expects a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.2-5.3 percent in the second quarter of 2018.
According to him, Indonesia experienced a harvest season in April-May. In addition, the country held a simultaneous regional elections in the period in June.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the public to support the head of agreement (HoA) for the divestment of 51 perc…
The Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs has proposed a number of measures to reduce the growing trade deficit.
Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.59 percent in June 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) said Monday. …
Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent after a Board of Governors meeting on…
National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro is optimistic that Indonesia could be the global Islamic economy cente…
The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (Kadin) members have prepared a number of strategies to address the weakening rupiah.
The country has prepared various agreements to boost its halal product exports.
State mining holding company PT Inalum has stated that the divestment of PT Freeport Indonesia (PTF) would be fully funded by fore…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has warned that Indonesia's export and investment growths are still trailing behing i…
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has urged state-owned electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) …
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to hold its 7-days reverse repo rate at 5.25 percent after a Board of Governors meeting on July 18-19,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.28 percent or 74.39 points to 5,881.76 on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.08 percent or 62.42 points to 5,876.79 before break on Tuesday.