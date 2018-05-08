En
JCI Drops 2.12% in First Session

   •    08 Mei 2018 13:38 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Drops 2.12% in First Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.12 percent or 124.75 points to 5,760.34 before break on Tuesday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 2.86 percent or 26.95 points to 914.09 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 270 stocks were down, 98 were unchanged and 70 were up.

The top losers were PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN), PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (Poly), PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL) and PT H M Sampoerna Tbk (HMSP).

The top gainers were PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Syariah Tbk (BTPS), Pt Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk (INDR), PT Dafam Property Indonesia Tbk (DFAM), PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA) and PT Eureka Prima Jakarta Tbk (LCGP).



(WAH)

